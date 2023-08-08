Alabama Riverbank Brawl: Arrest Warrants Issued for Four White Men Involved in Attack of Dock Worker

The altercation occurred around 7 PM on Saturday at Riverfront Park. Cell phone cameras captured the shocking escalation of events that began with the solo employee being jumped by boaters and ended with a massive group brawl.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four boaters seen attacking a lone riverbank worker in Montgomery, Alabama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The altercation allegedly broke out over a dispute with the dock worker who asked the boaters to move their craft.

While police declined to reveal the identities of the suspects, cell phone recordings were widely shared of the altercation, including when several individuals seen fighting on the dock were detained in handcuffs.

According to ABC News , a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department said that four arrest warrants were issued for "suspects who attacked a Black dock worker."

Video captured a tense moment between one boater and the dock worker. As the two men appeared to exchange words with one another, another white boater could be seen running up to the worker and striking him.

Suddenly, the worker was on the ground as multiple men and women attacked him. It was until several moments later that a man was seen running to help the worker — and then began fighting with the group.

Eyewitnesses said the altercation started after the Black dock worker asked the owners of the pontoon boat, who were white, to move the craft so that a ferry could dock.