Alabama Riverboat Brawl: White Business Owner Hit with Hundreds of 1-Star Reviews After His Involvement in Melee

A business owner in Selma, Alabama, has been hit with hundreds of negative reviews on Yelp after being spotted at the wild riverboat melee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

There was an all out brawl in Montgomery yesterday. This is the beginning of it. The man in the white shirt is a dock worker for the city. According to several people present, the white guys had been told to move their pontoon so the city's riverboat could park. Then this.... pic.twitter.com/BVkgXID8JX

In the clip, several white people are seen fighting a single Black man, who according to Jasmine Williams of WSFA is a dock worker. Others soon rushed in to help including a boy named Aaren who swam across a Montgomery river and is being hailed as a "hero."

The viral video showed a brawl, which appeared to be racially divided, broke out after a verbal dispute between a black dock worker and several white men who appeared to be parking their pontoon boat in a space reserved for the city's riverboat.

Following the shocking spat, many were arrested, Shipman denied being involved.

"I am sure most of you have seen the news about the riverboat incident. Yes, I was there but I was the first to try to get away," he wrote via his business Facebook page. "You can see in the video I attached, and I do not condone what happened."

"I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away," Shipman continued his statement. "There is a video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong and I did not want to be a part of it. I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved."