White Business Owner Involved in Alabama Riverboat Brawl All Smiles Moments Before Fight Broke Out
One local business owner who confirmed he was present during the Alabama riverboat brawl could be seen smiling in a group photo before the melee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Another fun beach trip," a series of photos was captioned on Facebook, showing them enjoying a sunny day while bundled up in towels.
Chase Shipman has since spoken out in a statement shared via his Vasser's Mini Mart official account, denying that he resorted to fighting during the brawl at the city's waterfront on Saturday.
A witness claimed the fight between Black cruise staff and white pleasure craft owners happened after an argument over a pontoon boat that was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to moor.
Workers from the Harriot II Riverboat and those onboard the private boat continued to duke it out. At one point, a woman was launched into the water.
New footage taken from inside the cruise also showed an unidentified Black man repeatedly striking a white man with a chair.
"There are 4 active warrants at this time and there's a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video," the Montgomery Police Department said on Monday.
Shipman recently addressed the incident after multiple individuals were detained. Mayor Steven L. Reed said no arrests will be announced until Tuesday, having vowed that justice will be served.
"I am sure most of you have seen the news about the riverboat incident. Yes, I was there but I was the first to try to get away," Shipman shared in a statement. "You can see in the video I attached, and I do not condone what happened."
"I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away," Shipman went on. "There is a video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong and I did not want to be a part of it. I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved."
Many people who viewed the clip felt otherwise and have lambasted Shipman on his Yelp page, which temporarily disabled the ability to post while they investigate the numerous 1-star reviews.
On the other hand, a publicist for a 16-year-old boy named Aaren who swam to the dock praised him for rushing in to help a colleague in his time of need.
"In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years," she said. "We are immensely proud of his actions and the values he exemplifies, standing as an inspiration to us all."