21-Year-Old Woman Pouts in Mugshot After Being Arrested in Connection to Alabama Riverboat Brawl

On Thursday, Mary Todd , 21, became the fourth person to be charged by Montgomery police for attacking a Black dock worker.

Another arrest has been made in connection to the viral brawl caught on camera at a Montgomery, Alabama, boating dock, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The blonde sported a much different expression in her mug shot than in the video of the assault.

In the footage, Todd could be seen running toward the chaos with a drink in her hand. As several white men attacked the Black ferry boat co-captain, who was pinned to the ground, Todd was seen in a purple oversized t-shirt and appeared to kick the worker before stepping back and spitting on him. She then quickly moved away with her drink still in hand.

Todd pouted for MPD cameras after she turned herself over to police on Thursday afternoon — five days after Saturday's incident caught nationwide attention.