21-Year-Old Woman Pouts in Mugshot After Being Arrested in Connection to Alabama Riverboat Brawl

Aug. 10 2023, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Another arrest has been made in connection to the viral brawl caught on camera at a Montgomery, Alabama, boating dock, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Mary Todd, 21, became the fourth person to be charged by Montgomery police for attacking a Black dock worker.

Mary Todd pictured in purple shirt

The blonde sported a much different expression in her mug shot than in the video of the assault.

In the footage, Todd could be seen running toward the chaos with a drink in her hand. As several white men attacked the Black ferry boat co-captain, who was pinned to the ground, Todd was seen in a purple oversized t-shirt and appeared to kick the worker before stepping back and spitting on him. She then quickly moved away with her drink still in hand.

Todd pouted for MPD cameras after she turned herself over to police on Thursday afternoon — five days after Saturday's incident caught nationwide attention.

Todd joined three other assailants who were arrested and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in connection to the large physical altercation.

Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, were both arrested on Wednesday. Richard Roberts, 48, was arrested on Tuesday on two third-degree assault charges.

The altercation began when the worker attempted to get the owners of a pontoon boat to move their watercraft so that a ferry, Harriett II, could pull into its dockside parking spot and unload passengers.

CNN reported that a witness claimed, "You could hear men yelling ‘f--- that n-----" just before fists flew.

While the witness alleged racial slurs were used against the Black ferry boat co-captain, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert told the outlet he did not believe the attack was racially motivated.

"We believe what he is saying, and what he is saying is that he does not believe it was racially motivated whatsoever," Chief Albert said of the allegation. "If more evidence comes forward. If there’s more proof that this leaned toward more of a hate crime, we will amend those charges and charge appropriately then."

Authorities were additionally still seeking information from another Black man, believed to be Reggie Gray, who was seen wielding a folding chair against white assailants in video footage.

Police stated that more charges related to Saturday's dock brawl are expected to follow.

