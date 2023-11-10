Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour's CNN Shows Off to Lackluster Start After Lineup Overhaul
Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour and anchor Chris Wallace's new shows got off to a lackluster start after the network's program lineup overhaul.
Both are part of a revamped Saturday morning lineup announced in August after CNN saw substantial audience declines under former chief executive Chris Licht.
RadarOnline.com has learned The Chris Wallace Show saw a 30 percent week-over-week decrease at this hour for CNN, while The Amanpour Hour saw a 25 percent week-over-week decrease with viewers, according to recent Neilsen ratings.
This past Saturday, Wallace's show pulled 620,000 P2+ [total viewers] while Amanpour garnered 538,000.
A team of veteran CNN executives is running the network with David Leavy serving as chief operating officer after Licht's exit.
Wallace said he was excited about chatting with some of the "most incisive commentators" on his new show, vowing to cover several topics that interest his audience during the round-table program featuring reporters and columnists. "As we head into yet another pivotal election cycle, nothing is off-limits as we tackle the most important issues facing the country," he shared in a previous statement.
In September, The Hollywood Reporter found out that CNN is bringing back the weekly interview series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? for a fourth season exclusive to the streaming platform Max. Wallace left Fox News in late 2021 and is now part of CNN+.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that he was struggling in the ratings department last September when the eagerly-anticipated return of Who's Talking scored a paltry 44,000 viewers in the all-important ratings category and was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour.
Wallace pulled in only 43,800 in the 25-54 age demo and the program was down double digits across every category versus the 2022 average.
There has been a lot at stake with his new gig at CNN after leaving Fox News following an 18-year run. "I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace shared amid his departure.
Sources told us that he was excited to join since-ousted Jeff Zucker and his team after his time at Fox.
"He went over there for Zucker and now Zucker is gone," said an insider amid his transition. "Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He's got no staff, no Executive Producer, and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door."
