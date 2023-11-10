Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour's CNN Shows Off to Lackluster Start After Lineup Overhaul

Wallace said he was excited about chatting with some of the "most incisive commentators" on his new show, vowing to cover several topics that interest his audience during the round-table program featuring reporters and columnists. "As we head into yet another pivotal election cycle, nothing is off-limits as we tackle the most important issues facing the country," he shared in a previous statement.

In September, The Hollywood Reporter found out that CNN is bringing back the weekly interview series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? for a fourth season exclusive to the streaming platform Max. Wallace left Fox News in late 2021 and is now part of CNN+.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that he was struggling in the ratings department last September when the eagerly-anticipated return of Who's Talking scored a paltry 44,000 viewers in the all-important ratings category and was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour.