'That Wasn't Me': Joe Biden Cracks Joke After Loud Thud Interrupts Speech
Joe Biden was in the joke this time. The 80-year-old president, known for his clumsiness, left the press in stitches when he cracked a joke after his speech was interrupted by a mysterious thud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden was speaking to the United Auto Workers members in Illinois on Thursday when the comical moment went down.
While addressing the tentative agreement they reached with the big three U.S. automakers after the weeks-long strike, a loud bang could be heard in the audience. Stopping mid-sentence, Biden asked someone in the crowd, "You okay?"
Speech watchers could be heard giggling – but the aging commander-in-chief didn't stop there.
Without missing a beat, Biden said, “I want the press to know, that wasn’t me." The giggles turned into full-blown laughter, with the crowd erupting in applause and cheers.
Biden seemed pretty pleased with himself as he flashed his pearly whites. He made fun of himself further by taking a few steps and pretending to wabble as if he lost his footing.
While it wasn't him this time, the president has a history of taking embarrassing tumbles.
As Mediaite pointed out, the stairs leading to Air Force One's door were shortened after Biden tripped while making his way onto the airplane.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Biden’s unfortunate nosedive on the weather conditions, telling reporters, “It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine.”
The president also broke his foot when he tripped over a bath mat. The fall caused a hairline fracture, and Biden was forced to wear an ankle boot.
He also fell off his bike in front of a group of reporters in June 2022.
But his long list of tumbles doesn't stop there.
Biden has tripped plenty of times over stairs, including in May when he fell while visiting a shrine in Hiroshima, Japan. He stumbled once again in February while walking up the plane stairs — however, that time, he caught himself.
The president's most famous fall was when he tripped on a sandbag at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.
Just like this time, Biden dusted himself off and quipped, “I got sandbagged!”