Keke Palmer Files for Full Custody of 8-Month-Old Son Following Darius Jackson Split Rumors
Keke Palmer is seeking sole legal and physical custody of her 8-month-old son shared with boyfriend Darius Jackson amid rumors the couple parted ways.
Newly filed docs obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed the Nope actress is petitioning the court for sole custody, requesting that visitation be available to Jackson.
Palmer checked the box to cover reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth. However, she wants them to split attorney fees and other costs pertaining to their case.
The True Jackson, VP star welcomed her first child in February.
The custody filing comes months after Jackson shut down reports that he "moved on" from his relationship with Palmer in August after two years of dating.
"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me," he wrote via Twitter at the time. "So all these sites & [posts] about me making any type of statement is false."
According to the source, Jackson had been focused on his acting career and coparenting cordially, adding, "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."
Prior to that update, Jackson caused a stir when he publicly called out Palmer's attire on a social media post of the star living it up with Usher as he serenaded her during a Las Vegas residency gig. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in response to photos of Palmer, who was wearing a sheer polka-dotted black dress at the event.
Jackson later addressed the backlash from those who felt his comment was unacceptable. "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he wrote via X, formerly Twitter. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
The couple first met at a 2021 Memorial Day party. Palmer played coy about her relationship status in September during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.
"I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business," she told the hosts.
Palmer did, however, share that she felt sexier than ever post-baby.
"I feel so empowered," she said. "Your body has done something insane; you birth a body. So, any insecurities or self-consciousness I had before really did wither away because, like, honey, I did something incredible."