Keke Palmer Files for Full Custody of 8-Month-Old Son Following Darius Jackson Split Rumors

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me," he wrote via Twitter at the time. "So all these sites & [posts] about me making any type of statement is false."

According to the source, Jackson had been focused on his acting career and coparenting cordially, adding, "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents."

Prior to that update, Jackson caused a stir when he publicly called out Palmer's attire on a social media post of the star living it up with Usher as he serenaded her during a Las Vegas residency gig. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in response to photos of Palmer, who was wearing a sheer polka-dotted black dress at the event.