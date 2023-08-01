Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Breaks Cover at Yankees Game After Dress Shaming Her Following Their Son's Birth
Keke Palmer's boyfriend has come out of hiding to brave the world after publicly shaming the actress for wearing a dress that he deemed inappropriate now that she's a new mom. Darius Jackson — whom Palmer shares a five-month-old son with — broke his cover on Monday to cheer on the New York Yankees, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jackson, who went MIA after doubling down on dress-shaming Keke, was spotted in the stands watching his team take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Yankees took a loss — just like Jackson did after his comments about the Nope actress' attire.
Palmer was nowhere in sight. Instead of having his girl on his arm, Jackson was at the game with his buddies.
Palmer's man — whose brother is Insecure actor Sarunas J. Jackson — appeared unbothered about the backlash that he ensued after shaming her for wearing a risqué dress to one of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows last month.
Capturing footage from the game, Jackson also turned the camera on himself to show that he was back on the town weeks after sparking mayhem by defending his comments about Palmer's dress choice.
After the Scream Queens actress' viral video showing her dancing with Usher at his show went viral, Jackson unleashed his thoughts on Twitter.
“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he posted while sharing a clip of the singer serenading his son's mom.
"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Jackson doubled down. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
Fans lost it over his response and immediately began slamming him in retaliation.
"Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that s--- on," one person instructed. "LIVE YOUR DESTINY KEKE! We knew who you were before we knew that man. Respect to you but we still don’t really know that man. Please stay EXPANDING AND IN THIS JOYOUS, JUICY DIVINE FEMININE ENERGY. You need massive masculine energy to HOLD YOU BABY AND YOU DESERVE IT! We rooting for you," added another.
While Palmer remained quiet over dress-gate, the new blonde bombshell's actions said more than words when she posted several other photos from that night, writing, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"
The actress and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. It's unclear if the two are still together as he appeared to delete all their photos together on Instagram.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Palmer for comment.