Keke Palmer Hits Back at Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Dress Shaming Comments: "I Wish I Had Taken More Pictures'
Keke Palmer spoke out after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shamed the new mom about the dress she decided to wear to Usher's performance in Las Vegas, claiming it wasn't appropriate now that they share a baby, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Nope actress, 29, seemingly responded to the father of her child by doubling down and posting even more photos showing her in the risqué attire.
Keke shared several shots showcasing her body in a see-through black dress, telling her Instagram followers on Wednesday, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"
She then continued to praise Usher after he serenaded her during the Vegas residency show.
"I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer," Keke gushed. "I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"
Keke's post came hours after Darius made it clear that he wasn't happy about the dress that got the attention of Usher.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Keke Palmer Parties With Rumored Ex Darius Jackson At Coachella After Sparking Breakup Speculation
- Unfollowed! Keke Palmer Sparks Breakup Rumors After Dropping Boyfriend Darius Jackson On Instagram
- Keke Palmer Shares Photo Of Fyre Festival-Looking Meal From $35,000-Per-Ticket Met Gala Dinner: 'This Is Why They Don't Show Y'all The Food'
“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted on Monday, sharing the viral video of Keke being serenaded by the R&B superstar. Despite catching flak for his comments, he stood by his beliefs.
"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Darius wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
He later seemed to delete his social media in response.
Darius sparked a firestorm when he shamed Keke over her attire, causing fans to defend the actress.
“Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that s--- on," one person instructed. "LIVE YOUR DESTINY KEKE! We knew who you were before we knew that man. Respect to you but we still don’t really know that man. Please stay EXPANDING AND IN THIS JOYOUS, JUICY DIVINE FEMININE ENERGY. You need massive masculine energy to HOLD YOU BABY AND YOU DESERVE IT! We rooting for you," added another.
Keke and Darius welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.