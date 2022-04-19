Keke Palmer Parties With Rumored Ex Darius Jackson At Coachella After Sparking Breakup Speculation

Keke Palmer was spotted living it up at Coachella with her rumored ex Darius Jackson, leading many to speculate they might still be together after sparking split theories last month.

The duo was seen dancing and laughing with friends while attending the annual music festival held in Indio, California, in a video posted by Domdada on Monday.

Keke, 28, brought her fashion A-game, wearing a black bikini top that she paired with black rhinestone shorts and a tied-up bohemian blouse.