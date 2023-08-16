Keke Palmer's Ex-Boyfriend Unbothered Over Usher Music Video Collab, 'Moved On' After Split

Palmer was seen dancing to the music and living it up in a now-viral video while the R&B singer serenaded her in front of a cheering crowd.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted in response to photos of Palmer.

After being slammed for his remarks, he doubled down on his stance: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," he continued.

