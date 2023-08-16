Your tip
Keke Palmer's Ex-Boyfriend Unbothered Over Usher Music Video Collab, 'Moved On' After Split

Aug. 16 2023

Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, "moved on" and is no longer focused on the controversy after briefly deleting his Twitter account following his remarks on her sultry attire worn during an Usher concert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fitness instructor is putting the drama behind him, according to a source who claims Jackson is unbothered by her red-hot music collaboration with the Grammy-winning performer.

Palmer stars in the video for Usher's new song fittingly titled "Boyfriend," which dropped today.

"Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me / Oh that's cool," he sings in the track.

Insiders claim Jackson is focused on an acting career and co-parenting their child. "You don't have to be in the same household to be good parents," the tipsters told PEOPLE.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Palmer for comment.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.

It appears the pair may have split after Jackson publicly blasted the Nope star in July for wearing a sexy sheer dress to Usher's Las Vegas residency show.

Palmer was seen dancing to the music and living it up in a now-viral video while the R&B singer serenaded her in front of a cheering crowd.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted in response to photos of Palmer.

After being slammed for his remarks, he doubled down on his stance: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case," he continued.

Jackson temporarily got rid of his Twitter account, now X, 24 hours later.

Palmer, for her part, appeared to handle the ordeal in stride and reminisced about the fun-filled night she had. "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"

"I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!," the True Jackson, VP star gushed. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

