‘Terrified’: President Biden, 80, Using Shorter Stairs & Seeing a Physical Therapist to Avoid Falling Again in Public, His Team Fear ‘Bad’ Trip
President Joe Biden and his team are making moves to try and avoid having him seen falling in public as questions about his age and fitness to run the country continue to be discussed by voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Biden and his administration are desperately attempting to prevent any embarrassing moments ahead of the 2024 election.
Insiders told Axios that Biden is aware he’s criticized whenever he falls and that the public has been doubting his ability to make it another term.
Axios said, “Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election.
The report said that some senior Democrats are privately speaking about their frustration with Biden’s team.
Many were upset that the administration allowed Biden to often look confused and not know which podium he is speaking at times.
Another source said Biden’s team has provided him with non-slip shoes to prevent any sort of incident. In addition, they have decided to have the president use short stairs to get onto Air Force One instead of the longer set of stairs.
Sources said Biden has been seeing a physical therapist for the past 2 years to improve his movement.
A friend said that his doctor diagnosed him with a “combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.
Biden’s spokesperson was not pleased with the article. He commented, “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”
The decision to try and prevent Biden from falling in public comes as his poll numbers continue to drop. A recent poll showed Donald Trump up 10 points over the current president.
Biden has been repeatedly asked whether he’s fit enough for another term. He has scoffed at the suggestion while his team has unsuccessfully attempted to switch the narrative.