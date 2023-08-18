Don Lemon Admits He Feels 'Vindicated' by Ex-CNN Boss Chris Licht's Firing

"They don't talk about indictments. Very rarely do people talk to me about Donald Trump and indictments," Lemon told Swisher. "They talk to me about issues that are pertinent to them in their everyday lives, like feeding their families, and crime, and that sort of thing."

On that note, Lemon said one of his takeaways since leaving his former network was "that we all live in bubble."

Lemon explained, "You think every single person is paying attention, and they're as up to date as we are about the news and about the issues," like Trump's indictments. "They're not. As I said, very rarely do people talk to me about Donald Trump and about indictments."