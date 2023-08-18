Your tip
Don Lemon Admits He Feels 'Vindicated' by Ex-CNN Boss Chris Licht's Firing

don lemon pivot interview
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon and Chris Licht were both fired from CNN this year.

By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Ousted CNN anchor Don Lemon discussed his life after being fired from his longtime network and whether or not he felt "vindicated" after his former boss Chris Licht was also given the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lemon appeared on New York Magazine's tech and business podcast Pivot, where he revealed what he's been up to since his dramatic exit.

don lemon pivot interview
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon was axed after reports of misconduct and several on-air blunders.

Lemon appeared on Friday's episode of the podcast with guest host Kara Swisher. When asked about what he's been doing since his abrupt CNN exit, Lemon responded, "A lot of traveling," including visiting family in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The former anchor noted that in the times he's been approached by former viewers, he's rarely been asked about embattled ex-president Donald Trump and his four indictments. Instead, Lemon said he's asked about everyday issues.

don lemon pivot interview
Source: MEGA

Lemon ended his 17 year career with the network in April 2023.

"They don't talk about indictments. Very rarely do people talk to me about Donald Trump and indictments," Lemon told Swisher. "They talk to me about issues that are pertinent to them in their everyday lives, like feeding their families, and crime, and that sort of thing."

On that note, Lemon said one of his takeaways since leaving his former network was "that we all live in bubble."

Lemon explained, "You think every single person is paying attention, and they're as up to date as we are about the news and about the issues," like Trump's indictments. "They're not. As I said, very rarely do people talk to me about Donald Trump and about indictments."

don lemon pivot interview
Source: MEGA

Chris Licht served as CNN chief executive and chairman for only one year.

MORE ON:
Don Lemon

Lemon said that most people are less interested in the "micro developments" of Trump's legal woes, which CNN has extensively covered.

"They do talk to me about honestly, crime, homelessness, mental health," Lemon continued on questions he's been asked since leaving the network. "They're worried about walking down the street in certain parts of the country, in certain cities. They want to be able to afford their families."

don lemon pivot interview
Source: MEGA

Lemon said he's spent his days post-CNN traveling and spending time with family.

Lemon added that they also "say they miss me on CNN."

While viewers may miss him on the network, Lemon said he still has not spoken to Licht since he was fired. He also said that he felt "vindicated" by Licht's own ousting.

"Yes, I do," Lemon told the Pivot guest host as he referred to The Atlantic article on Licht. "Read the story and you speak to the people who are there, and I think people get what happened."

"They're gone now. So do I feel vindicated in that sense? Yes, I do."

When asked about his controversial remark about Republican candidate Nikki Haley's age, Lemon claimed that he had not apologized because he was barred from doing so.

"If you're asking, so I'm going to speak the truth now," Lemon revealed. "I was never allowed to address the issue on the air. I wish that I could have, but I was never allowed to."

