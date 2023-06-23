Don Lemon Eyeing Network Comeback After Chris Licht Exit: 'CNN is in Don's Blood'
Disgraced Don Lemon was unceremoniously fired by CNN honchos, but he's looking to make a comeback now that the network's beleaguered CEO Chris Licht has been canned, too, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon, 57, still intends to take the summer off but is open to meetings to discuss his "prodigal return" to the network that kicked him out the door in April, sources spilled.
It would be a remarkable turnaround considering the newsman's rocky departure.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon fired off in a statement at the time. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." The network later denied his allegations.
It's no secret that Lemon and Licht, 51, clashed over several issues, including the gay anchor's on-air comments about women and wardrobe.
"Don passionately believes Chris masterminded his exit but is now convinced common sense has finally prevailed," dished the insider. "Chris' departure paves the way for Don and other who had their heads chopped off to go back on air and start anew.
"CNN is in Don's blood. He's been a lost soul since leaving the network and thinks everyone misses him, too, even if they're not allowed to say it."
But others believe Lemon's goose is cooked for good.
"Truth is, bringing Don back would cause total mutiny," revealed the insider. "Many people think he's a spoiled brat who got what he deserved."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lemon's rep for comment.
Lemon apparently isn't the only ex-staffer who believes a CNN comeback could be in the future.
Insiders shared to RadarOnline.com that Chris Cuomo, 52, and even Licht’s predecessor Jeff Zucker, 58, were overjoyed with his downfall and believe they might be able to return to their old roles.
“Jeff has a huge ego, and Chris and Don were his boys,” a source spilled before Licht's resignation. “Chris is biding his time at fledgling NewsNation while Don has a non-compete that keeps him from working elsewhere for two years. Both believe Licht did them dirty.
“Jeff is convinced he could return and fix all the problems, and he’d start by bringing back his handpicked talents. The staff believes in him and would be thrilled if he came back. Let’s face it — he couldn’t make things any worse!” said the source.