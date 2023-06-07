CNN CEO Chris Licht Resigns From Network After Staff Revolt

“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement confirming Licht’s departure from the network.

“The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it,” Zaslav added.

The New York Post reported that Zaslav first informed CNN staffers that Licht was out at the network during an early morning editorial meeting.