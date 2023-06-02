'Well ... That Wasn't Boring': CNN's Chris Licht Looked Like He 'Survived a Car Wreck' After Disastrous Trump Town Hall

CNN's new leader Chris Licht has been on a "mission" to restore the network's reputation and ratings, weathering numerous challenges and making tough cuts long before Donald Trump's town hall led to more backlash than ever anticipated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"When Licht found me in the lobby, commenting on how not boring the night had been, it wasn't clear how much of the blowback he'd already seen," Tim Alberta wrote in a lengthy piece published by The Atlantic, for which Licht spoke with him directly.