Death Plunge: Newsmax Beats Ailing News Network AGAIN in Ratings Battle for Key Primetime Shows

Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance had 510,000 viewer impressions, overshadowing CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 that brought in 496,000. Cooper, however, did have a lead for the hour on Monday night.

RadarOnline.com should note that CNN won primetime in total viewers.

Newsmax highlighted that it is available in 20 million fewer cable homes than its rival, pointing out they were the go-to when viewers had a choice between the two networks.