Death Plunge: Newsmax Beats Ailing News Network AGAIN in Ratings Battle for Key Primetime Shows
Newsmax reigned triumphant in an ongoing ratings war for key primetime shows, RadarOnline.com has learned, defeating ailing rival network CNN's viewership earlier this week.
Nielsen data showed that on Tuesday night, Newsmax ruled in the 7 PM ET hour with Rob Schmitt Tonight drawing in 579,000 impressions in comparison to its competitor's Erin Burnett Outfront with 525k during that time slot.
Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance had 510,000 viewer impressions, overshadowing CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 that brought in 496,000. Cooper, however, did have a lead for the hour on Monday night.
RadarOnline.com should note that CNN won primetime in total viewers.
Newsmax highlighted that it is available in 20 million fewer cable homes than its rival, pointing out they were the go-to when viewers had a choice between the two networks.
As we previously reported, CNN recently had a ratings boost thanks to their Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump moderated by Kaitlan Collins.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that morale around the office was at an "all-time low" as many employees looked at the event as nothing but a "gross" grab for ratings, although the network stood by their coverage and praised Collins' performance.
A week after she hosted the controversial town hall forum, CNN tapped the former White House correspondent for a promotion to their key 9 PM hour.
Collins will take over that time slot in June, and her new show will officially launch later this summer.
On Wednesday nights, the network will soon air King Charles, a show hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley, a dynamic duo reportedly hand-picked by CNN CEO Chris Licht amid his network shake-up.
"I want people to tune in to see 'what are Gayle and Charles going to do?'" said King. "I think it will be fun to watch the dynamic between the two of us."
The program will have the two discussing a myriad of topics like gun control as well as food and pop culture. It will kick off this fall and run into 2024.
"You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I'm going to be a straight shooter," Barkley added. "I know she's going to be fair and honest and you know I'm going to do the same thing."