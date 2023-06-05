'He's Done': CNN Staffers Believe Chris Licht is 'Over' at Struggling Network After 'Devastating' Atlantic Profile
Multiple CNN staffers recently indicated that Chris Licht’s time at the struggling news network is coming to an end following the “devastating” profile published by the Atlantic on him last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come just days after the Atlantic published a 15,000-word profile on Licht on Friday, sources familiar with Licht’s role at the network revealed that they believe he is “done” and “over.”
“I feel like a quarterback without a coach,” one unnamed CNN source told Brian Stelter over the weekend.
“There’s no coming back from that profile,” added another CNN insider, according to Stelter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Licht once again came under fire last week after the Atlantic published a “deep dive” profile into the new CNN CEO more than one year after Licht took over at the network following Jeff Zucker’s departure in February 2022.
While Licht was depicted as “aloof” and “completely disconnected” from his staffers in the 15,000-word piece, the Atlantic also revealed that Licht looked like he “survived a trainwreck” following CNN’s controversial town hall event with former President Donald Trump last month.
But despite the whisperings among CNN staffers regarding Licht’s allegedly compromised future with the struggling news network, Licht reportedly signaled that he has no plans to leave his role at CNN during an early morning editorial meeting on Monday.
According to Stelter, Licht gathered his staffers this week to discuss the Atlantic profile.
Licht also reportedly reemphasized his commitment to the news network and his numerous CNN reporters and journalists.
"I know these past few days have been very hard for this group,” Licht reportedly said during the meeting. “I fully recognize that this news cycle and my role in it overshadowed the incredible week of reporting that we just had, and distracted from the work of every single journalist in this org. And for that, I am sorry."
"As I read that article, I found myself thinking, CNN is not about me," the embattled CNN CEO continued. "I should not be in the news unless it's taking arrows for you. Your work is what should be written about."
"To those whose trust I've lost, I will fight like hell to win it back,” Licht concluded, “because you deserve a leader who will be in the trenches, fighting to ensure CNN remains the world's most trusted name in news."