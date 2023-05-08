Don Lemon Plotting to Write Explosive Tell-All Spilling on CNN Execs After Abrupt Firing: Source

Distressed Don Lemon has become overwhelmed with anger after being dumped by CNN without warning and sources said he plans to write a tell-all blasting cable network execs who threw him under the bus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The dropped anchor insisted he was sandbagged by network bosses, who slapped him with walking papers on April 24 — after a string of gaffes and insiders claim had him on the chopping block most of the year.