Don Lemon Plotting to Write Explosive Tell-All Spilling on CNN Execs After Abrupt Firing: Source
Distressed Don Lemon has become overwhelmed with anger after being dumped by CNN without warning and sources said he plans to write a tell-all blasting cable network execs who threw him under the bus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dropped anchor insisted he was sandbagged by network bosses, who slapped him with walking papers on April 24 — after a string of gaffes and insiders claim had him on the chopping block most of the year.
“Don feels like he’s been a gold solider at CNN and that he’s a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins,” said a source. “He’s looking for payback!”
Sources said Lemon, 57, is owed about $25 million under a new contract signed last September but lawyered up after CNN execs blasted his version of the termination.
Lemon was reportedly livid when he lost his primetime show in November and got shipped off to CNN This Morning — where he has shocked and angered co-hosts and viewers with misogynistic antics.
“Don says he will reveal where the bodies are buried and will shine a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is WORSE than his,” said a source.
But an insider claimed Lemon breached his contract by spilling the beans about his ouster before CNN could release a joint statement — which may cost him!
Last month, CNN announced it was “parting ways” with Lemon. In a statement, the network said, “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
“I am stunned,” Lemon said in response. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
CNN fired back claiming Lemon’s version of events was “inaccurate” and said he had been offered a meeting with management but declined.