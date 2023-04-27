Fired CNN Star Don Lemon Reveals Plans After Sudden Exit From Network: 'I'm Gonna Spend My Summer on the Boat'
Fired CNN host Don Lemon spoke out this week to reveal his upcoming plans now that he no longer works for the struggling news network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, just two days after he was suddenly axed from CNN on Monday morning, Lemon made an appearance on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala in New York City.
According to Extra, the 57-year-old journalist admitted he was “surprised” by being let go from CNN – although Lemon also commented that “life goes on.”
“Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” he told Extra’s Tommy DiDario from the red carpet. “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned.”
“I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past,” the former CNN host continued. “Onward.”
When asked about his future plans now that he is no longer beholden to CNN five days a week, Lemon announced he plans to spend his summer “on the beach,” “on the boat,” and “with [his] family.”
“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family,” he told DiDario. “Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.”
“I have time,” he added. “I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”
Lemon also thanked his longtime partner-turned-fiancé, Tim Malone, for being his “biggest supporter” and being there for the now-former host to lean on “a lot.”
He then expressed excitement for a “new chapter” in his life.
“I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it,” Lemon explained. “I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes.”
“So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor,” he concluded. “I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon was let go from CNN earlier this week after 17 years with the news network.
According to Lemon, he learned that he was out at the struggling network only after being informed by his agent on Monday morning – although CNN released a statement claiming Lemon refused an opportunity to meet with management regarding the matter.