Don Lemon Facing Issues At Home With Fiancé Tim Malone On Top Of Being Abruptly Fired By CNN: Sources

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon’s future at the network has been up in the air ever since Chris Licht took over for Jeff Zucker back in February 2022 — after the ex-CNN CEO’s affair with his co-worker was revealed by RadarOnline.com.