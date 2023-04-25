Don Lemon Facing Issues At Home With Fiancé Tim Malone On Top Of Being Abruptly Fired By CNN: Sources
Don Lemon and his fiancé Tim Malone had been dealing with relationship issues for months before CNN suddenly terminated the former primetime host, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, earlier today, CNN announced it was parting ways with Lemon after 17 years.
“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Lemon’s future at the network has been up in the air ever since Chris Licht took over for Jeff Zucker back in February 2022 — after the ex-CNN CEO’s affair with his co-worker was revealed by RadarOnline.com.
Back in October, Licht canceled Lemon’s primetime show and moved him to the network’s morning show CNN This Morning position — where he anchored with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. For months, sources said Lemon butted heads with Collins and Harlow.
Sources said Lemon “snapped” at Collins during one encounter which left a bad taste in her mouth. He later caused controversy after suggesting 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not in her “prime.”
Lemon and Licht had a private conversation where he agreed to formal training.
In today’s statement, the network said CNN This Morning will continue without Don.
A source said all the drama had been causing issues between Lemon and Malone. "All the bad stuff is coming home with Don, and Tim has been understanding to a point, but no one thinks he's going to put up with the temper tantrums and neglect much longer," revealed an insider.
"Their friends are cautioning Don to fix things because there's only so much a partner can endure,” the source added.
After his firing, Lemon blasted CNN writing, “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”