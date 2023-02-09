Don Lemon Looks Miserable In MATCHING Outfit With Feuding 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins After Rocky Week
Their stylists have been warned. Don Lemon and his CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins kept it civil in matching outfits following a tumultuous week. The two were decked out in olive green to show their union in the New York City studio on Thursday, while their other co-host Poppy Harlow was the odd man out in lilac purple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two played nice for their segments — but we couldn't help but notice Lemon and Collins were twinning while delivering today's news, nearly one week after his outburst made headlines.
It appeared that CNN's golden boy, 56, finally realized that all eyes were on him, agreeing to rock the same color as his rumored feuding co-anchor after it was reported he "screamed" at Collins for "interrupting" him, forcing her to run out of the studio "visibly upset" and leaving staffers in "shock" following a December 8 broadcast.
Lemon and Collins slipped into olive green slacks and suit jackets for the broadcast. The two paired their matching look with white button-up shirts and nude-colored shoes. Unlike Wednesday, he failed to crack a smile, possibly unimpressed with his look-alike attire.
Lemon and Collins didn't interact much when they sat side-by-side at the anchors' table — staying professional despite their distracting looks.
His difference in behavior is noticeable, despite Lemon throwing another tantrum on the air earlier this week.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he didn't hesitate to criticize Collin's interview on Tuesday, even delaying a commercial break to speak his mind.
Page Six broke the story that Lemon "screamed" at Collins for interrupting him following their December broadcast. Sources revealed that she was "visibly upset" by his outburst and "ran out of the studio."
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Lemon had a second explosion, losing it on CNN staffers after a story about his altercation with Collins was featured in the company newsletter last week.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled on Friday.
CNN This Morning chose not to comment when RadarOnline.com reached out.