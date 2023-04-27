CNN Staffers Rejoice in Don Lemon's Shock Ousting: Source
Staff at CNN wasted no time in celebrating the ousting of controversial anchor Don Lemon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After a series of awkward on-air blunders, tense exchanges with guests and allegations of misogynistic behavior towards female colleagues and staffers, Lemon was fired from his longtime employer.
While the news shocked viewers, sources claimed staff at CNN rejoiced in the anchor's abrupt dismissal.
Similar to how Fox News staffers felt about the ousting of Tucker Carlson, which ironically took the place the same day as Lemon's firing, CNN staff were said to have feared that the problematic anchor was "untouchable" after reports of misconduct failed to produce a swift reaction.
"Without a doubt, a white straight male would have been fired by now," one source close to the network previously told the DailyMail. "He's a minority in his race and sexuality… Don seems to be in a protected class, and he continues to get away with behavior that others wouldn't."
Lemon was not, of course, untouchable — and CNN staffers were reportedly more than relieved to see action from network executives.
"Everyone is celebrating his firing, for months people were wondering what it was going to take," an insider said, while they revealed a sense of dread had plagued internal relations with Lemon behind the anchor's desk.
"People are relieved. Now we can all get back to work," another insider added on Lemon's dismissal. "It was a nuisance having to interact with Don — his antics were distracting."
"The feeling was that the network was protecting him at the expense of others," the insider continued. "And that made CNN a tough place to work for a while."
It was clear that staff felt a weight had been lifted off their shoulders with Lemon gone.
"The tension is now much lower, specifically among women who felt as though this should have happened a long time ago," a third insider shared.
Critics and CNN viewers alike had questioned long before Lemon's official announcement that he was no longer at the network, what it would take for the anchor to be removed from the air.
Prior to allegations of misogynistic behavior towards colleagues came to light, Lemon found himself in the hot seat for "sexist" comments he made about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.