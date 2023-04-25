Don Lemon Gearing Up to Fight for $25 Million Owed on CNN Contract
Fired CNN anchor Don Lemon is anticipating leaving the network with a $25 million payout after signing a contract that spanned through 2026, RadarOnline.com has learned, but he made sure to recruit a powerhouse lawyer just in case.
The deal signed by Lemon last September promised him $7 million-a-year for the next three years, sources familiar with his agreement said.
It was around that time when a report emerged detailing his new morning show with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, marking the end of his primetime reign on Don Lemon Tonight.
Despite his rocky exit after 17 years, a source said that Lemon is "assured by CNN he will be paid the remainder of his contract."
"He has retained lawyer Bryan Freedman to conclude this deal, and also to investigate if Don could be eligible to further damages surrounding the conditions of his exit," the source told Page Six.
Freedmen's name may sound familiar as he is also representing a former colleague of Lemon's, Chris Cuomo.
The NewsNation personality is still in arbitration with CNN and is demanding $125 million for being fired in 2021. He was embroiled in controversy for advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his public scandals.
As we previously reported, another internal move made by Lemon was exposed after he discovered his fate at CNN. It was revealed that he hired Allison Gollust to handle his crisis communications.
Allison was ousted by CNN after RadarOnline.com uncovered her secret affair with the cable network's former boss, Jeff Zucker.
CNN released both Allison and Jeff and recruited now-CEO Chris Licht, who ultimately fired Don after protecting the embattled anchor who has faced multiple controversies in recent weeks over his "sexist remarks" and alleged misogynistic behavior.
Lemon said he was shocked by his abrupt firing, claiming he got the news from his agent instead of management speaking to him directly.
A spokesperson for CNN fired back later, tweeting, "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."