Jobless Don Lemon Spending 'Relaxing' Summer in The Hamptons After Being Axed From CNN
Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon is making good on his promise after vowing to "enjoy" his summer months after being canned from the network. Lemon, 57, has been celebrating his "funemployment" away from the city and in the Hamptons while plotting his next move, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Without the responsibilities of a daily grind, the former CNN star is said to be living it up at his home in Sag Harbor. Lemon isn't letting his status slip, either. He was recently spotted schmoozing with celebrities like designer Donna Karan and supermodel Christie Brinkley.
Spies saw Lemon and his fiancé, Tim Malone, smiling and chitchatting with A-listers at a screening for the new Liev Schreiber movie, A Small Light, over the weekend.
One eyewitness told Page Six that despite being jobless, the ex-news anchor “seemed relaxed and at ease” during the outing. The recent spotting comes weeks after Lemon was abruptly fired from his full-time position as co-anchor on CNN This Morning, marking the end of his decades-long career with the network.
On the heels of his axing, Lemon revealed he was "going to enjoy my summer... spend it on the beach and have a great time.” According to him, he was let go from CNN for refusing to put “liars and bigots” on his program.
Lemon also claimed that he heard about his firing second-hand and that no one from the network informed him — a claim that a CNN spokesperson denied.
Lemon should get in all the fun he can without a 9 to 5 because sources told RadarOnline.com that he's planning his big comeback — and he won't count out a return now that his ex-boss Chris Licht has been canned from the company.
"Don passionately believes Chris masterminded his exit but is now convinced common sense has finally prevailed," dished the insider. "Chris' departure paves the way for Don and others who had their heads chopped off to go back on air and start anew.
"CNN is in Don's blood. He's been a lost soul since leaving the network and thinks everyone misses him, too, even if they're not allowed to say it."
There's speculation that failing CNN might be up for grabs and that Licht's predecessor Jeff Zucker could seek the "ultimate revenge" by buying it — another motivating factor for Lemon's potential return as Don was a key member in Zucker's so-called "boys club."