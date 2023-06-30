Jobless Don Lemon Spending 'Relaxing' Summer in The Hamptons After Being Axed From CNN

Lemon should get in all the fun he can without a 9 to 5 because sources told RadarOnline.com that he's planning his big comeback — and he won't count out a return now that his ex-boss Chris Licht has been canned from the company.

"Don passionately believes Chris masterminded his exit but is now convinced common sense has finally prevailed," dished the insider. "Chris' departure paves the way for Don and others who had their heads chopped off to go back on air and start anew.

"CNN is in Don's blood. He's been a lost soul since leaving the network and thinks everyone misses him, too, even if they're not allowed to say it."