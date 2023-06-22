CNN up for Sale? Fired Ex-CEO Jeff Zucker May Buy Struggling Network After Chris Licht Downfall
Speculation is growing that failing CNN might be up for grabs, and rumor has it that the network's ex-CEO Jeff Zucker will seek the "ultimate revenge" by buying it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As ratings and ad revenue continue to tank following fired Chris Licht's foiled plan to revamp the liberal network after taking over for Zucker last year, insiders are whispering that CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is planning to offload the no-money-making network.
“Jeff is likely going to make a bid this fall to purchase,” a source with knowledge told Page Six, with others connected to Zucker saying buying CNN would be the “ultimate revenge” after he was canned as boss of the news cable giant when RadarOnline.com exposed his secret affair with former CNN exec Allison Gollust.
“I wouldn’t count Zucker out,” a pal of the businessman said, adding he “holds a grudge” and is determined to “be back on top.” Sources told RadarOnline.com that Jeff was overjoyed with Zucker's downfall and believed a CNN comeback could be in his future after his successor was kicked to the curb.
A spokesman for Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment.
We heard that Zucker isn't the only scorned ex-employee that wants revenge by being back on the network. Insiders shared that sacked former anchors Don Lemon, 57, and Chris Cuomo, 52, also want a piece of CNN's pie — especially if Zucker takes over.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
CNN was a rumored "boys club" when he was in charge, and both Don and Chris were part of his crew.
"Jeff has a huge ego, and Chris and Don were his boys,” a source spilled before Licht's forced resignation. “Chris is biding his time at fledgling NewsNation while Don has a non-compete that keeps him from working elsewhere for two years. Both believe Licht did them dirty.
“Jeff is convinced he could return and fix all the problems, and he’d start by bringing back his handpicked talents. The staff believes in him and would be thrilled if he came back. Let’s face it — he couldn’t make things any worse!”