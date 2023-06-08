Chris Licht Looks Downcast in First Sighting Since CNN Ousting
Chris Licht kept his head down as he walked his dog near his Manhattan apartment hours after he was forced out as CNN's CEO. In the photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the struggling network's former boss appeared downcast as he attempted to duck by photographers on Thursday morning.
Wearing navy sports shorts, a grey t-shirt, a blue vest, and sneakers, the ex-CNN honcho held an iced coffee in his hand and his dog's leash in his other.
Licht failed to smile or show emotion but told Daily Mail — who first obtained the pics — that he was "just laying low" after the blunder as he slipped inside his New York apartment with his pet.
Licht's departure was announced on Wednesday by his boss David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
"This was an exciting but incredibly challenging assignment and I learned a lot over the past 13 months," Licht said in a statement. "I've been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career and I look forward to my next chapter. I wish the team at CNN the very best, always."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Zaslav is said to have fired Licht while the latter was on a morning stroll through Central Park. The two allegedly met at the park — which wasn't unusual for the pair — where Zaslav gave Licht the boot.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Don Lemon Laughing at Chris Licht's Exit and CNN's Awful Ratings: Sources
- Dead Man Walking, Literally: Warner Bros. Honcho David Zaslav Fired CNN’s Chris Licht During Early Morning Central Park Walk
- CNN in Crisis: Network's Senior PR Execs Fired After Chris Licht Was Brutally Slammed in Scathing Atlantic Profile
Licht's firing came on the heels of the awful ratings and an explosive article in The Atlantic, which was reportedly the final nail in his CNN coffin.
The article revealed an arrogant attitude from then CEO about the news network. The 15,000-word story seemed to paint Licht as untouchable as she spoke about CNN's coverage of the Donald Trump presidency and the pandemic.
CNN staffers weren't happy with the coverage, with an insider saying about his ousting, "This needs to be a time of reflection for Chris. He has to come to terms with the fact that he's not the smartest guy in the room like he thinks he is."
Licht knew his job had been hanging in jeopardy amid tanking ratings and endless scandals involving the network's talent.
Fired anchor Don Lemon is allegedly relishing in Licht's demise, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that the ex-CNN personality has been laughing at his former boss' failures leading up to his exit this week.