Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Licht
Exclusive Details

Chris Licht Looks Downcast in First Sighting Since CNN Ousting

chris licht first sighting photos cnn firing
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 8 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chris Licht kept his head down as he walked his dog near his Manhattan apartment hours after he was forced out as CNN's CEO. In the photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the struggling network's former boss appeared downcast as he attempted to duck by photographers on Thursday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing navy sports shorts, a grey t-shirt, a blue vest, and sneakers, the ex-CNN honcho held an iced coffee in his hand and his dog's leash in his other.

Licht failed to smile or show emotion but told Daily Mail — who first obtained the pics — that he was "just laying low" after the blunder as he slipped inside his New York apartment with his pet.

cnn chris licht don lemon critic
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Licht's departure was announced on Wednesday by his boss David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

"This was an exciting but incredibly challenging assignment and I learned a lot over the past 13 months," Licht said in a statement. "I've been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career and I look forward to my next chapter. I wish the team at CNN the very best, always."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Zaslav is said to have fired Licht while the latter was on a morning stroll through Central Park. The two allegedly met at the park — which wasn't unusual for the pair — where Zaslav gave Licht the boot.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
chris licht
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Chris Licht

Licht's firing came on the heels of the awful ratings and an explosive article in The Atlantic, which was reportedly the final nail in his CNN coffin.

The article revealed an arrogant attitude from then CEO about the news network. The 15,000-word story seemed to paint Licht as untouchable as she spoke about CNN's coverage of the Donald Trump presidency and the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN staffers weren't happy with the coverage, with an insider saying about his ousting, "This needs to be a time of reflection for Chris. He has to come to terms with the fact that he's not the smartest guy in the room like he thinks he is."

Licht knew his job had been hanging in jeopardy amid tanking ratings and endless scandals involving the network's talent.

chris licht don lemon
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Fired anchor Don Lemon is allegedly relishing in Licht's demise, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that the ex-CNN personality has been laughing at his former boss' failures leading up to his exit this week.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.