Dead Man Walking, Literally: Warner Bros. Honcho David Zaslav Fired CNN’s Chris Licht During Early Morning Central Park Walk

According to the New York Times, Licht departed his Manhattan home early on Wednesday morning to meet Zaslav for a meeting at Central Park.

The meeting was not unusual for Zaslav and Licht, who was offered the job 13-months prior on a similar stroll.

Despite the routine behavior, Licht's sudden exit from the left-leaning network was somewhat shocking, given the series of scandals he had already weathered with the network.