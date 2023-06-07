Ousted CNN CEO Slammed: Chris Licht's 'Tenure Was Marked' by 'Series of Severe Missteps,' Claims Oliver Darcy
CNN reporter Oliver Darcy didn't hold back when discussing the recent resignation of former boss Chris Licht, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While discussing the situation with Kate Bolduan on the Wednesday, June 7, installment of CNN News Central, Darcy claimed the "embattled" ex-CEO's "tenure was really marked by a series of severe missteps."
Darcy further elaborated that Licht "will be departing the company effective immediately," per Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, who Darcy revealed had already put "three seasoned executives" — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and and Eric Sherling — in place to help run the news network in Licht's absence.
"This really caps a tumultuous year for CNN that has seen shrinking profits, programing missteps and really low employee morale," Darcy continued. "And so David Zaslav is hoping that these three executives who he’s installing can really right the ship and get everything back on track before a new leader is ultimately named."
Darcy noted that Zaslav warned staffers that the search for a new CEO "will not happen overnight," and that they are hoping in the mean time, CNN can get the focus back on "breaking a lot of news" rather than what's going on internally.
This isn't the first time the journalist has criticized Licht's "judgement" and "ability to lead" CNN. Following weeks of meeting leaks and other reports that staff members were "frustrated" with the former exec, Darcy alleged Licht had "alienated much of the employee base and squandered the goodwill he had when he took the helm of the network."
As Radar previously reported, Zaslav confirmed Licht made the decision to step down from his role on Wednesday, June 7.
"The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it," the 63-year-old television mogul said in a statement. "I take full responsibility. We wish him every success and all the best."