Ousted CNN CEO Slammed: Chris Licht's 'Tenure Was Marked' by 'Series of Severe Missteps,' Claims Oliver Darcy

Darcy further elaborated that Licht "will be departing the company effective immediately," per Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, who Darcy revealed had already put "three seasoned executives" — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and and Eric Sherling — in place to help run the news network in Licht's absence.

"This really caps a tumultuous year for CNN that has seen shrinking profits, programing missteps and really low employee morale," Darcy continued. "And so David Zaslav is hoping that these three executives who he’s installing can really right the ship and get everything back on track before a new leader is ultimately named."