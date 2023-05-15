CNN's Oliver Darcy Scared He'll Be Fired After Chris Licht 'Put The Fear of God' Into Him Over Trump Town Hall Critique

Top CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy believes his job at the network is on thin ice after he was left "visibly shaken" when bossman Chris Licht demanded a meeting over his public critique of the Donald Trump town hall event.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Darcy is concerned he'll be fired after the intense scolding from Licht in front of CNN executives on Thursday, which is said to have left him "visibly shaken."