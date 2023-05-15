Your tip
CNN's Oliver Darcy Scared He'll Be Fired After Chris Licht 'Put The Fear of God' Into Him Over Trump Town Hall Critique

May 15 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Top CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy believes his job at the network is on thin ice after he was left "visibly shaken" when bossman Chris Licht demanded a meeting over his public critique of the Donald Trump town hall event.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Darcy is concerned he'll be fired after the intense scolding from Licht in front of CNN executives on Thursday, which is said to have left him "visibly shaken."

"Darcy has wondered to colleagues whether he should resign or if he will be fired," insiders shared with Semafor Monday. As this outlet reported, the Reliable Sources writer who took over for CNN's fired Brian Stelter was "summoned" to a meeting by the cable boss last week and told his coverage of the network's Trump event, which included live tweeting and his newsletter, was "too emotional."

The conversation allegedly "put the fear of God" into Darcy — leaving him in limbo about his future at the network. However, The New York Post later reported that Darcy will not resign over the scolding.

“Oliver does not intend to resign and his newsletter will be out per usual this evening,” CNN spokesperson Matt Dornic told the outlet via email.

Source: CNN
As RadarOnline.com reported, Darcy's Twitter fingers got the best of him on Wednesday night when he wrote, "I've lost count of how many times Trump has lied about the election. [Kaitlan] Collins keeps fact-checking him, but he keeps lying" before questioning how CNN would handle backlash in his newsletter.

"It's hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening," he wrote in his Reliable Sources newsletter.

"Trump lied about the 2020 election. He took no responsibility for the January 6 insurrection that those very lies incited. And he mocked E. Jean Carroll's allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for on Tuesday," Darcy continued. "And CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump's unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage."

Source: Mega

He also confirmed what RadarOnline.com told you — that the Trump event sparked "a fury of criticism" internally as many staffers were upset that Licht gave Donald a platform on the network he accused of spreading "fake news."

"How Licht and other CNN executives address the criticism in the coming days and weeks will be crucial," Darcy stated. "Will they defend what transpired at Saint Anselm College? Or will they express some regret?"

Source: Mega

Licht has been making cuts left and right with staffers and talent after promising to shake the network of its left-wing bias when he took over as CNN's honcho last year.

Sources spilled that Licht is proud of the event and Kaitlan for hosting; however, many employees believe the move was a "gross" grab for ratings, leaving morale at an "all-time low."

