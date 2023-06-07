Head in the Sand: CNN's Staffers Bemoan How Corporate Overlords are 'Trying to Fix a Newsroom That Isn't Broken'

Chris Licht's departure from CNN came on the heels of a brief and dramatic tenure, putting the network's fate in a new direction as newly appointed chief operating officer, David Leavy, steps in until a permanent leader is chosen.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Leavy will take the reins with CNN veterans Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling, according to an update from David Zaslav, the chief executive of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.