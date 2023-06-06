Nikki Haley's CNN Town Hall Moderated by Jake Tapper Draws in 80 Percent Less Viewers Than Controversial Trump Event

The numbers are in after 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared on CNN for a town hall, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the network's first since igniting a "fury of criticism" over its controversial event with her rival Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the latest event moderated by Jake Tapper brought in 562,000 total viewers and 136,000 viewers in the prized 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen ratings, which indicated Trump's event defeated Haley by roughly 80 percent across the board.

It should be noted that Haley's town hall aired on Sunday, while Trump's event was aired during the primetime slot on a weekday.