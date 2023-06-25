Don Lemon Gives First Interview Since Being Fired From CNN, Still Figuring Out His 'Next Move'

Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon , gave his first TV interview since his departure from the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a speech before the Memphis chapter of the NAACP and in an interview with a local ABC affiliate, ABC24, Lemon discussed his principles as a journalist and gave insight into his future plans . He did not delve into the specifics surrounding his dismissal from CNN but instead spoke broadly about his journalistic principles.

Lemon did discuss his belief that he did not want to platform "liars, and bigots, and insurrectionists, and election deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth."

Lemon notably clashed with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy which reportedly served as the final straw for several CNN leaders. Recently ousted CEO Chris Licht , who was still in charge when Lemon was fired, stated that he wanted to feature more interviews with Republican leaders on the network.

"I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty doing those sorts of things. That is what has gotten me to this point, and that is what is going to carry me forward," Lemon told the outlet.

Regarding his future, Lemon stated that he is not in a rush to decide what comes next. He remarked that he is "not gonna force anything," and he does not want others' timelines to influence him.

"I think sometimes people rush to make decisions, and they end up making the wrong decisions."