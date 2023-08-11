Chair-wielding Man in Alabama Dock Brawl Turns Himself Over to Authorities, Marking Fifth Arrest

A woman who claimed to be Gray's girlfriend, Tanesha Wright, said that she and Gray were passengers on the boat. Wright created a GoFundMe page to help with legal expenses associated with Gray's involvement.

Wright wrote in the page's description that her boyfriend "tried to intervene to ensure my safety, his safety and the safety of other African Americans who were verbally, physically, and emotionally assaulted" by the white boaters.

"We are asking for the public help in support of anticipated legal fees and cost associated with legal representation and prior planning," Wright continued, as she noted Gray was scheduled to turn himself in on Friday.

At the time of this reporting, the page had $91 of donations towards its $20,000 goal. Wright claimed that a fake donation page had been created, but insisted her fundraiser was legitimate.