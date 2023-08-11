Chair-wielding Man in Alabama Dock Brawl Turns Himself Over to Authorities, Marking Fifth Arrest
A fifth arrest was made in connection to the viral brawl caught on camera at a Montgomery, Alabama, boat dock, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Black man who was seen later in video footage wielding a folding chair against white assailants reported to authorities on Friday.
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed that Reggie Gray, 42, turned himself over to police on Friday.
According to an email response from Police Capt. Jarrett Williams to the Montgomery Advisor, Gray was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The 42-year-old is being held in custody at Montgomery's Municipal Jail.
Montgomery Chief of Police Darryl Albert previously said that the department was looking for Gray, who they identified as the Black man seen "wielding that folding chair" in video footage — and asked that he come forward and turn himself in.
Albert additionally said that despite witnesses claiming the incident was racially motivated, the altercation was not being investigated as a hate crime.
While Gray entered the altercation after mayhem had already broken out, his actions quickly gained notoriety online.
Across social media, users rallied behind Gray for taking action and attempting to help the Black co-captain of the ferry boat, Harriett II, who was attacked by a group with a pontoon boat. The co-captain had asked the boaters to move their craft so that the ferry could dock and unload passengers.
On Twitter, users responded to a report on his arrest and one joked, "That video was a deepfake, reggie gray was never there." Others chimed in with calls to let the "chair man" go, along with hashtags "FreeReggie."
Overwhelmingly, social media users asked where they could donate towards Gray's legal defense.
A woman who claimed to be Gray's girlfriend, Tanesha Wright, said that she and Gray were passengers on the boat. Wright created a GoFundMe page to help with legal expenses associated with Gray's involvement.
Wright wrote in the page's description that her boyfriend "tried to intervene to ensure my safety, his safety and the safety of other African Americans who were verbally, physically, and emotionally assaulted" by the white boaters.
"We are asking for the public help in support of anticipated legal fees and cost associated with legal representation and prior planning," Wright continued, as she noted Gray was scheduled to turn himself in on Friday.
At the time of this reporting, the page had $91 of donations towards its $20,000 goal. Wright claimed that a fake donation page had been created, but insisted her fundraiser was legitimate.