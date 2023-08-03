Your tip
Colorado Woman in Blackface Wreaks Havoc on Target Store by Terrorizing Employees

Source: @iceyxblues/Twitter
Aug. 3 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

A Colorado woman entered a Target store in Blackface and began terrorizing employees in a bizarre tirade caught on camera, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ersilia Campbell was identified as the woman from the viral video donning Blackface, a racist form of theatrical makeup that was popularized in the Antebellum South.

Source: @iceyxblues/Twitter

On Wednesday, Campbell, a former U.S. Postal Service employee, entered the Aurora area Target store on a mission.

In the video, recorded and shared by a witness on Twitter, Campbell's entire face was painted dark brown. She also wore a red graphic t-shirt, complete with large Donald Trump campaign stickers.

Campbell approached a Target employee and began pressing the worker on the store's Pride collection, which celebrated the LGBTQ+ community in July.

Source: @iceyxblues/Twitter

When the Target employee explained to Campbell that Pride month was over and that the seasonal display had been taken down, Campbell flipped out.

The brazen woman launched into a rant and claimed that the LGBTQ+ community "took" the American flag and replaced it with the Pride flag. As if the senselessly hateful comment wasn't enough, Campbell continued to cause a scene across the store.

Source: @iceyxblues/Twitter

Campbell approached the camera after the recorder, who went by Logan on Twitter, addressed that she was in Blackface.

The woman argued that her wearing Blackface was no different than NBC News anchor Lester Holt dressing as Susan Boyles, a white woman, for Halloween.

"This was just the tip of the ice burg [sic]," Logan wrote in a tweet that explained there was additional footage not being shared "for privacy reasons." Logan claimed that after Campbell left the store, "she was in the parking lot fighting a soldier and calling her the N word."

Campbell continued to harass workers at the Starbucks inside the Target store about how she was fired from the USPS. According to TMZ, she lost her job at the Postal Service in February.

On Tuesday, the USPS office posted a trespassing warning to current employees about Campbell — instructing staffers to call the Postal Inspection Service if she appears at the office.

On social media, Campbell frequently posted disturbing ramblings, and, in one instance, she wrote that her former co-workers were "some of the loneliest, miserable, trashiest, lazy people in my life."

