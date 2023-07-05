Colleen Ballinger Blackface Video Resurfaces, YouTuber Seen Performing 'Single Ladies' as Grooming and Racism Allegations Emerge
YouTuber Colleen Ballinger is back at the center of controversy after a shocking video of her performing Beyoncé's smash hit Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) in blackface resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comedian, widely known as Miranda Sings, still has the controversial video up on her YouTube page for her 10.7 million subscribers to see.
As for when she did her live rendition, the exact time frame remains unknown, although it was posted five years ago, between 2017 to 2018.
Ballinger was seen standing front and center with paint covering her face while she did the vocals with two dancers behind her as the crowd cheered. "Girl you're going to need a whole band for this apology," one fan commented.
"Not only is this video SHOCKING, but all of the supportive comments as well. Yikes," another echoed.
The internet star has already been facing relentless criticism amid claims she allegedly displayed racist behavior on the set of the Netflix show Haters Back Off following accusations of inappropriate relationships with minors and that she "groomed" younger fans.
An assistant to the writers and showrunner named April Korto Quioh wrote a newsletter post about her time working with Ballinger, detailing her own past experiences.
"I recall overhearing her once brag that a creator was being 'canceled' for saying the n-word (and if you think she went with 'n-word' instead of hitting that hard 'r' then you haven't been paying attention) and that she would never be stupid enough to get caught doing something like that," one part read.
In a June 28 video, Ballinger denied the claims about her while playing a ukulele.
"I'm sure you're disappointed in my s----- little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong / well I'm sorry I'm not gonna take that route / of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout," Ballinger sang.
She continued, "The only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats / I'm not a groomer, just a loser / who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans / and I'm not a predator even a lot of you think so / because five years ago I made a fart joke."