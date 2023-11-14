David DePape Breaks Down While Testifying at Paul Pelosi Assault Trial, Says Former House Speaker Nancy's Husband Wasn't His 'Target'

The man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, with a hammer last year took the stand for more than an hour and became visibly emotional during his federal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

David DePape, who pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, explained to jurors on Tuesday that he went after Paul only "to get to my other targets," which the defense said was part of his bigger plan to end corruption in the United States and expose first son Hunter Biden.