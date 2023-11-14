Adam Johnson Tragedy: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter After Brutal Death of Ice Hockey Star

Fans watched in horror as Johnson bled out moments after his throat was slashed by Sheffield hockey player Matt Petgrave's skate during an on-ice collision. A name for the suspect has not yet been released, but some outlets are reporting it to be Petgrave.

Johnson, who formerly played with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, was later pronounced dead at the hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed the Minnesota native died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall released a new statement on the matter, reading, "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances."

"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."