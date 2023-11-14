Adam Johnson Tragedy: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter After Brutal Death of Ice Hockey Star
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following an investigation into the death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unnamed individual was taken into custody by South Yorkshire police on Tuesday after Johnson suffered a serious injury during an Elite Ice Hockey League game between Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers on October 28.
Fans watched in horror as Johnson bled out moments after his throat was slashed by Sheffield hockey player Matt Petgrave's skate during an on-ice collision. A name for the suspect has not yet been released, but some outlets are reporting it to be Petgrave.
Johnson, who formerly played with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, was later pronounced dead at the hospital and a post-mortem examination confirmed the Minnesota native died as a result of a fatal neck injury.
Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall released a new statement on the matter, reading, "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances."
"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."
After watching a video of the collision, some felt it was a freak accident while others pointed the finger at Petgrave. Fox News host Jesse Watters sparked controversy when he said in an interview with ex-Ranger Sean Avery that it appeared like "murder" to him.
"That's a pretty dangerous word to be throwing around," Avery replied. "I've watched it, it's terrible, it's tough to watch. Did this kid make a move that was very unorthodox?"
"Do I think he was trying to make contact of some sort? Absolutely," Avery continued. "Do I think he woke up and said, 'I'm going to murder somebody today?' No."
Prior to the latest news and over the weekend, Petgrave got a standing ovation from Sheffield Steelers fans on Sunday. He didn't play that day, but many expressed their support when an image of the defenseman was displayed on the video board.
The English Ice Hockey Association has since made neck guards mandatory for all players during on-ice activities starting at the end of this year on December 31.
As loved ones deal with the devastating loss, Johnson's fiancée, Ryan Wolfe, delivered a tear-jerking speech during a memorial in Hibbing.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"To me, you were everything," Wolfe said. "You were my home, my best friend, my sounding board, my rock, my safe haven and the love of my life. I'm never going to stop thinking about you, missing you and loving you until we can be together again."