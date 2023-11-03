Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Alleged Assaulter Demands Jurors Reveal If They Support Former House Speaker

DePape, who faces 50 years in federal prison, believes it will be difficult to get a fair trial if the jury is loaded with Nancy Pelosi voters, documents showed.

His public defenders said they want to ask the sticky political questions during voir dire – the courtroom procedure where jurors are questioned about their background.

“In light of the specific nature of this case, which involves a prominent elected official as an alleged victim, the Court should permit inquiry during voir dire into prospective jurors’ political party affiliation, and whether they ever voted for Nancy Pelosi,” his lawyers argued in court documents. “Especially in high-profile trials with a political valence, such as this one, voir dire about prospective jurors’ political views and attributes is appropriate and necessary.

DePape’s team also argued that pro-Pelosi jurors, “would be unable to fairly evaluate the facts adduced at trial, such information would result in excusal for cause, in addition to being relevant to Mr. DePape’s reasonable use of peremptory challenges.”