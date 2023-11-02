Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul to Face Off With Alleged Attacker Accused of Smashing His Head With Hammer, Will Take Stand in Trial
s husband Paul will be called as a witness to testify against the man who allegedly attacked him with a hammer after breaking into the politician’s home.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors have submitted a witness list ahead of David DePape’s trial which is scheduled for November 6.
The list included the police officers who responded to Nancy and Paul’s home on October 28, 2022.
As we previously reported, DePape allegedly broke into the politician’s home as part of a plot to kidnap Nancy.
Nancy was not home at the time. Her husband Paul was woken up by DePape demanding he take him to Nancy.
Paul was able to call police who rushed to the property. Bodycam footage showed officers walking inside the home to find DePape with a hammer over Paul.
Officers claimed DePape used the hammer to assault Paul.
Following the incident, DePape was charged in federal court.
The feds hit him with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties.
DePape was also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.
He faces up to 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping charge.
On the recently filed witness list, prosecutors said they plan on calling the police officers who arrived at Paul and Nancy’s home on the night in question.
In addition, they will be calling an FBI agent and a U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent to testify.
In addition, Paul will be called to the witness stand himself to recall the events of the night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Nancy was served with a subpoena as part of the criminal case.
Nancy revealed the subpoena had demanded she turn over documents in her possession.
The politician did not reveal who sent her the subpoena but sources said it was connected to DePape’s criminal case.