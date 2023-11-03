'Inflammatory:' Nancy Pelosi's Husband's Alleged Assaulter Demands Hammer Attack Video Not Be Shown in Trial

The man accused of busting into Nancy Pelosi home wants the federal judge to toss out the police bodycam video evidence of the dramatic hammer attack on her husband, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Lawyers for suspect David DePape claimed the videos are unnecessary since their client plans to admit to walloping Paul Pelosi, 83, during the October 2022 home invasion attack.

His counsel called the dramatic images “inflammatory and sensationalist."