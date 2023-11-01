EXPOSED: House Speaker Mike Johnson's Ties to Anti-Gay Conversion Therapy Group

The "Day of Truth" event was a counterprotest to the "Day of Silence," during which students bring awareness to bullying faced by LGBTQ youth.

"I mean, our race, the size of our feet, the color of our eyes, these are things we're born with and we cannot change," Johnson said during a 2008 radio interview promoting the event. "What these adult advocacy groups like the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network are promoting is a type of behavior. Homosexual behavior is something you do, it's not something that you are."

He had also discussed the Roman empire amid claims that men often think about that time period. "Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society," Johnson said that same year.