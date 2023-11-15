Hunter Biden Seeks to Subpoena Donald Trump and Bill Barr in Federal Gun Case, Claims Charges Were 'Politically Motivated'

Hunter Biden recently filed a request to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and two additional senior Trump Administration officials in connection to the ongoing federal gun case against the embattled first son, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after President Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son was indicted on three federal gun charges in September, his defense team asked a judge to issue subpoenas for Trump, Barr, and two other Trump Justice Department officials on Wednesday.