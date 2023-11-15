Hunter Biden Seeks to Subpoena Donald Trump and Bill Barr in Federal Gun Case, Claims Charges Were 'Politically Motivated'
Hunter Biden recently filed a request to subpoena Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and two additional senior Trump Administration officials in connection to the ongoing federal gun case against the embattled first son, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after President Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son was indicted on three federal gun charges in September, his defense team asked a judge to issue subpoenas for Trump, Barr, and two other Trump Justice Department officials on Wednesday.
According to the Hill, Hunter argued that the investigation into his criminal gun charge is a direct result of "incessant, improper, and partisan pressure" from Trump and his allies.
“Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden’s Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution,” the first son’s team wrote.
The filing specifically requested subpoenas for Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
Hunter’s legal team claimed that investigative decisions were made by the DOJ because of guidance provided by the aforementioned officials.
Meanwhile, the new filing also cited a passage from Barr's recent book where Barr stated that Trump called him in October 2020 to “inquire” about the status of the probe into Joe Biden's son.
"Dammit, Mr. President, I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden,” Barr allegedly responded at the time. “Period!"
Hunter’s filing on Wednesday further noted the pressure from House Republicans on Special Counsel David Weiss – whom the GOP accused of “going easy” on President Biden’s son by offering him a plea deal to resolve the years-long investigation into tax and gun charges.
That pressure resulted in Weiss changing course and bringing an indictment against Hunter Biden in September, according to the filing, and charging him with three felony counts related to the same gun and facts that had previously been agreed upon for diversion under a pre-trial diversion agreement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter ultimately pleaded not guilty to the federal gun charges in October.
The request for subpoenas against Trump, Barr, and two other Trump Administration officials this week also came just days after GOP House Rep. James Comer of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced subpoenas against Hunter Biden, James Biden, and other individuals close to the Biden family.
Hunter’s team cited Comer’s subpoenas against the Biden family as proof of the “sustained, almost-nonstop public pressure campaign” for prosecutors to bring charges against the first son.
“It is clear no measure of charges against Mr. Biden will ever be enough to appease Chairmen Comer and Smith and their MAGA allies,” Hunter’s defense team noted in their filing on Wednesday.
“As anyone can readily tell, it is not just pressure from within the Trump-era Executive Branch that is the problem; it is also incessant, unrelenting outside interference from congressional Republicans and their allies in the prosecutorial process, which is supposed to be independent and free from political interference,” they continued.
“Undoubtedly, the current political climate has jeopardized that longstanding and fundamental American principle.”