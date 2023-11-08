Hunter Biden's Ex-Lover Halle Called to Testify as Part of Impeachment Investigation

RadarOnline.com has learned that President Joe Biden 's brother, James , his wife, Sara , and family associate Rob Walker are going to be called in for depositions, as well as Hunter's current wife, Melissa Cohen .

Hallie Biden , the widow of Beau Biden and ex-girlfriend to his embattled brother, Hunter , is among the individuals called to testify before the Oversight Committee amid its impeachment inquiry .

The subpoenas made headlines after the committee demanded both Hunter and James' personal bank records.

Hunter and Hallie dated between 2016 and 2019 following Beau's death in May 2015.

The panel not only wants transcribed interviews with all of the aforementioned parties, but also Hallie's sister Elizabeth Secundy and Tony Bobulinski , who Hunter's attorney accused of lying to the FBI.

"Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," he added.

Chairman James Comer , meanwhile, issued a statement. "The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes."

RadarOnline.com previously reported on the subpoenaed bank records showing that James paid his brother $40,000 in 2017, claimed to be "laundered money" that can be traced back to the Chinese, and $200,000 in 2018 in checks labeled "loan repayment."

The latter was claimed to be money James got from his health care business Americore and sent it directly to Joe.

Republicans argued this check proved that Joe was allegedly aware of his family's dealings as James was able to receive the loans based upon "representations" that his last name could open doors.

"Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it's still troubling that Joe Biden's ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family's shady financial dealings," Comer said.