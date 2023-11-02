Home > Politics > Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Reveals He Drank a Bottle of Vodka and Hit Crack Pipe Every Day During Height of Addiction Source: MEGA Hunter Biden addressed his addiction struggles in an op-ed for USA Today. By: Aaron Johnson Nov. 2 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden is speaking out for the first time about his addiction struggles — slamming Donald Trump's former minions Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon for "weaponizing" his substance abuse disorder against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Joe Biden's son, 53, addressed his journey to sobriety, revealing that at the height of his addiction, his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hunter slammed the GOP for "weaponizing" his disorder against him and his family.

In the op-ed published in USA Today on Thursday, Hunter got candid about his struggles, saying his disorder is "not unique." "At least 20 million Americans today suffer from substance abuse disorder. I don’t know a family that hasn’t been impacted in some way by addiction. What is distinct about my situation is that I’m the son of the president of the United States," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The First Son ranted that his "mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign" against his father and "an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware."

Source: MEGA Hunter praised his family for giving him "the support and space to seek sincere redemption."

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Hunter pled not guilty to charges related to lying on a federal form to acquire a handgun in 2018 and for being an illegal drug user in possession of the weapon. RadarOnline.com obtained and published photos of Joe's son dangerously brandishing a handgun while naked with what was assumed to be a prostitute.

Hunter wrote that he's "blessed" to have a family that "gave me the support and space to seek sincere redemption – and they too endure this shaming and humiliation of their father, son, brother and uncle." Joe's oldest son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hunter recently pled not guilty to charges related to the illegal purchase of a handgun.

"After what I have gone through since my brother died in 2015, and the perpetual public humiliation of me, I am now certain I can survive anything (except a drink or a drug)," Hunter stated, adding that his recovery effort "is something that should be celebrated" and not used as a "punchline" and "punching bag." He said that despite some making a mockery of his journey, he hopes that "others will also make the effort I have made, one day at a time, and get honest with themselves and the people who love and rely upon them. "The effort is worth it. You are worth it. I am living proof of that."

Article continues below advertisement

Acknowledging his privilege, he added that "the choices and mistakes I made are mine, and I am accountable for them and will continue to be." "What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me and my addiction on Fox News (more airtime than GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis) and in The New York Post (an average of two stories a day over the past year).

Source: MEGA Hunter also addressed the conspiracy theories circling around his every move.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter continued his rant by addressing how his every move is carefully watched by those who want him to fall. "My recent haircut turned into a wild conspiracy to evade drug tests, tabloids steadily splash nude pictures of me on their covers, and even a member of Congress displayed revenge porn of me on national television," he wrote. "My addiction doesn’t justify Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui posting altered nude photos of me with 'editorial creativity over the pictures.' My addiction shouldn’t permit the likes of Rudy Giuliani or a former Peter Navarro aide to debase and dehumanize me for their own gains."

Hunter said he'll never give up fighting, revealing that he is "certain that part of my living amends is to not only survive this, but to also use my experience to be a living example of the promises we are told await us in sobriety." If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357) any time of day or night.

Powered by RedCircle