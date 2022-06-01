Hunter Biden's Internet Search History Revealed! President's Son Had 'Obsession' With Adult Films

“Here are the 128k emails from the Biden Laptop, which is a modern Rosetta Stone of white- and blue-collar crime under the patina of ‘the Delaware Way,’” the website, called BidenLaptopEmails.com, said alongside the giant cache of 128,775 emails.

“We do not condone, encourage, intend, or have any knowledge that any other person will or may use the information herein for any unlawful purpose,” Ziegler adds later on in a disclaimer before a link to the alleged message. “Marco Polo’s motive is to see justice delivered—to all criminals—by those whose responsibility it is to carry out that duty.”

Other emails found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop include a number of exchanges between the first son and overseas business partners indicating President Biden’s son scored upwards of $11 million in overseas business deals by using his father’s influence as then-Vice President to his advantage.