'A Real War Has Started': Russian Propagandists Exclaim WWIII Has Already Begun And Threaten A 'Heavy Price'
World War III has already begun. At least that's what Russian propagandists are saying.
The Daily Mail reports that Russia One's Olga Skabeyeva warned that the United States and Britain will "pay a heavy price" for interfering with the country's war in Ukraine. She essentially declared war on the United Kingdom, the U.S. and NATO, calling for a military campaign beyond Ukraine's borders.
"Perhaps it's time to acknowledge that Russia's special operation in Ukraine has come to an end, in a sense that a real war has started: WWIII," Skabeyeva said. "We are force to conduct the demilitarization not only of Ukraine, but of the entire NATO alliance."
According to the Daily Mail, Vladimir Avatkov, of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added further warning. "We need to remember the words of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who said that anyone who tries to interfere in the special military operation will pay a heavy price," he said.
Russian MP Oleg Matveychev said "Poland's current borders will be worthless" if it decides to intervene in Ukraine, to which Skabeyeva added, "I wasn't talking just about Poland, but about Great Britain and the United States... they're all lined up!"
Avatkov halted the warmongering, according to the Daily Mail, saying "No need to rush, there is a line... everything will come in time."
The comments are just a few that have come out of Russia mentioning a war beyond Ukraine. The Daily Mail reports that one of Putin's chief propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov, said last week that Russia will only pull back militarily when its forces reach Stonehenge. The comments were aimed at Liz Truss, whose vocal support of Ukraine and decision to aid Ukraine has angered some Russians.
"Well, when we have to stop, then we will," he said. "'Where will we stop? As I was saying today, maybe Stonehenge. Liz Truss says she's the one fighting the war."
However, all the talk comes at a time when Russia is having a tough enough time in Ukraine. The Daily Mail reports that Russia is making some progress is some Ukrainian areas, though it has in the past before backing out to develop new strategies.