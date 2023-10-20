Republicans Reveal $200k Check to Joe Biden From Brother James, Fuels Claims President Was Involved in Family's Business Dealings
Republicans leading the investigation into the Biden family's alleged "influence peddling scheme" claim to have found a damning piece of evidence that President Joe Biden could have been involved in their dealings, RadarOnline.com can report.
Bankruptcy court documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee showed that James, one of Joe's brothers, obtained $600k in loans from his health care business Americore before writing a $200k personal check out to his sibling five years ago.
The latter amount was sent to "Joseph R. Biden," who had already left his Vice President position at the time, from his personal account for a "loan repayment."
Rep. James Comer said they are still digging into evidence subpoenaed from bank accounts belonging to the president's embattled son, Hunter Biden, as well as his brother-in-law James, and sister-in-law Sarah Biden.
Comer said the latest findings raise new questions about how the 46th commander-in-chief "personally benefited" from his family's "shady" influence peddling of his last name.
"According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans based upon representations that his last name Biden, could open doors; and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections," Comer said.
"On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden's personal bank account — not their business bank account," he explained about the chain of events, noting it was a company that was in financial distress and failing. "And then, on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden."
Comer highlighted how it was troubling that the now-president's "ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family's shady financial dealings."
"Some immediate questions President Biden must answer for the American people: Does he have documents proving he lent such a large sum of money to his brother and what were the terms of such financial arrangement?" Comer inquired.
"Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that led them to make similar large payments to him?" the House Oversight Committee Chairman asked.
Comer said after this latest development, the House Oversight Committee will soon announce their next investigative actions and continue to follow the cash trail.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"The bank records don't end here," he teased. "There is more to come."
Neither Joe or James Biden have addressed the "direct payment."