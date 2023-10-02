Hunter Biden Accused of Hiring Prostitutes From Suspected Eastern European Sex Trafficking Ring During Infamous Drug Binges
Hunter Biden has been accused of hiring prostitutes from a suspected Eastern European sex trafficking ring roughly ten years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come as Hunter faces two federal gun charges and President Joe Biden an impeachment inquiry, newly revealed Treasury documents from 2014 and 2015 found that Hunter was once suspected of being involved with a “sex trafficking ring” based out of Eastern Europe.
The documents also showed that Hunter was suspected of falsifying checks to pay the alleged prostitutes from the purported ring.
According to Daily Mail, Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) showed that Hunter’s personal and business bank accounts were being monitored by Wells Fargo financial crime investigators until December 2019.
Another document, which was filed to the Treasury on December 17, 2019, and reviewed by Daily Mail on Monday, showed that Wells Fargo investigators found 25 individuals and nearly $7 million in suspicious transactions potentially linking Hunter to the alleged sex trafficking ring.
“[Hunter] Biden has sent money to individuals who may be part of an Eastern European prostitution ring,” the report read. It also added that “several [Wells Fargo] customers” were “suspected of participating in a sex trafficking ring associated with Biden.”
One SAR reportedly found that $1,162,732 was sent to a business connected to Hunter from his then-business partner, Rob Walker.
Other reports found that Hunter allegedly withdrew $105,492 from his Owasco business and another $263,978 from his personal bank account between February and November 2017.
“These cash withdrawals were conducted during a time period during which Biden publicly admits to heavy usage of drugs and prostitutes,” the SAR claimed.
Meanwhile, the Treasury document that surfaced this week suggested that Hunter's “high volumes of cash transactions” were possibly linked to “prostitution and or drugs.”
“Wells Fargo's financial crimes investigations conducted a continued review of customer Robert Hunter Biden as well as several related customers for funds derived from unknown sources, the unusual movement of funds, and unusually high volumes of cash transactions that appeared related to prostitution and or drugs,” the report said, according to Daily Mail.
“This investigation observed that Biden and related business accounts received unknown sources of funds, which funded cash withdrawals, outgoing transfers, and outgoing checks that appeared to be needlessly split into smaller amounts for no clear economic purpose.”
“Due to the unknown sources of funds, the unusual movements of funds, and a past history of transactions that appeared to be related to sex trafficking, FCI deems this activity to be suspicious.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Treasury documents released this week that connected President Biden’s already embattled son to a possible Eastern European sex trafficking ring came after Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced an investigation into Hunter’s alleged links to prostitution rings.
Comer also suggested that Hunter may have victimized women under the Crime Victims' Rights Act and could therefore owe his alleged victims “restitution” under the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to investigate whether the Department of Justice is upholding the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Robert Hunter Biden,” Comer wrote in September.
“These women may be victims under the Crime Victims' Rights Act,” Comer added, “and may also be afforded mandatory restitution pursuant to the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act.”