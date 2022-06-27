President Biden Inadvertently Helped Pay For Troubled Son Hunter's Alleged Trysts With Russia-Linked Prostitutes

Around that time, Hunter had allegedly shelled out more than $30,000 on sex workers between November 2018 and March 2019, according to the Washington Examiner.

That amount was corroborated by Wells Fargo wire receipts, Zelle receipts, PayPal notices, and pictures of cashier checks located on his abandoned laptop.

It became more damning when Russia-based email addresses were found on his device connecting to an "exclusive model agency" called UberGFE.