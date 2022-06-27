President Biden Inadvertently Helped Pay For Troubled Son Hunter's Alleged Trysts With Russia-Linked Prostitutes
President Joe Biden may have unknowingly helped fund his scandal-stricken son Hunter's alleged trysts with an escort ring tied to Russia, Radar has learned.
Records obtained from Hunter's abandoned laptop show that #46 assisted his son financially from December 2018 through January 2019, wiring $100,000 for bills.
Around that time, Hunter had allegedly shelled out more than $30,000 on sex workers between November 2018 and March 2019, according to the Washington Examiner.
That amount was corroborated by Wells Fargo wire receipts, Zelle receipts, PayPal notices, and pictures of cashier checks located on his abandoned laptop.
It became more damning when Russia-based email addresses were found on his device connecting to an "exclusive model agency" called UberGFE.
In one alleged message to a woman named Eva, Hunter told her that his bank accounts were temporarily frozen while she was seeking payment for services.
He noted that trying to pay her workers with Russian email accounts was "too much of a red flag," instead suggesting sending money directly.
Just a few weeks ago, more than 30 GB of Hunter's compromising data was obtained. It was saved between October 2018 and February 2019, as RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, including explicit photos, videos, and messages.
A previous Senate report in 2020 also echoed similar claims of Hunter's personal affairs.
"Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries," the report claimed.
The startling new development comes as a newly leaked voicemail between Joe and Hunter revealed the president did not tell the truth when he swore the two never discussed his son's shady overseas business dealings.
In the VM from December 2018, Joe could be heard assuring his son not to stress over a New York Times article.
That piece, in particular, centered on Hunter and his business dealings with a Chinese oil company called CEFC that allegedly has close ties to the Chinese government.
"We can all sympathize with Biden's love for his troubled son while recognizing that he was shoveling prodigious sums of money to Hunter Biden when the neon lights were flashing that Hunter was compromised and using the money to become ever more compromised," federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told the Washington Examiner in a statement.